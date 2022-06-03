There were two fatal crashes that happened very early Friday morning. One of the deaths involved a driver who was not wearing a seat belt; the other death involved a pedestrian getting hit by a vehicle that apparently just kept on going.

I-10 Crash Claims Life in Acadia Parish

This was the first of the two fatal crashes. Louisiana State Police say it happened around midnight on Interstate 10 about 2 miles west of La. Highway 91 in Egan in Acadia Parish.

Investigators say the victim was driving west on I-10 in a Ford SUV, not wearing a seat belt. Authorities say the driver, for unknown reasons, veered out of the left lane while a 2004 Freightliner was traveling in the right lane. The SUV went off the road, hit a guardrail, and began to rotate before reentering I-10 into the path of the Freightliner.

When the vehicles collided, the unrestrained driver was ejected from the SUV while the restrained driver of the Freightliner suffered no injuries.

Routine toxicology samples have been collected from both drivers as the investigation continues.

A reminder: The nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign continues through June 5th as more officers are saturated across the state. Wearing your seat belt could be the difference between life or death in the event of a crash.

Crowley Man Killed By Vehicle

46-year-old Kevin Lejeune of Crowley is dead after Louisiana State Police say he was hit by a vehicle and left for dead on La. Highway 95 near Wikoff Cove Drive.

This incident happened shortly before 3:00 a.m. as investigators say Lejeune was struck by a vehicle traveling in an unknown direction on the highway. Troopers are working to identify a possible suspect vehicle.

If you have any information, please contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880.

Troop I has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths in 2022.

