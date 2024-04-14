Fatal Shooting in Broussard Leaves One Woman Dead; Suspect in Custody

A tragic shooting incident in Broussard resulted in the death of a local woman on Sunday afternoon, sparking an ongoing police investigation and leaving the community in mourning.

Authorities reported that 39-year-old April Rollins was fatally shot in the 200 block of Longleaf Drive. Broussard Police responded to the emergency call at approximately 2:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Rollins with gunshot wounds. She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter, identified as 44-year-old Ronnie Simon, turned himself in to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office shortly after the incident. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

As the local community is shocked by this loss, tributes and heartfelt condolences have poured in from friends, family, and co-workers, highlighting the impact Rollins had on those around her. Many have expressed their heartbreak, offering prayers—particularly for her children and close relatives.

The Broussard Police Department has urged anyone with further information about the incident to come forward to assist with the investigation. Contacts for tips include the Broussard Police at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

This is a developing story, and more details may be provided as the investigation continues.