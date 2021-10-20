FBI: Human Remains Found in Search Area Previously Underwater—Backpack, Notebook Belonged to Brian Laundrie

The FBI has provided new confirmed information in the wake of a major development in the search for fugitive Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito.

FBI authorities confirmed that along with the unidentified apparent human remains, a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie

The FBI's evidence response team is on-site and will be for "several days."

The park will remain closed as multiple agencies work the active ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, partial human remains were found in the Carlton Reserve—an area that authorities have been searching for over the last month.

Those remains were reportedly found not far from a backpack that was "consistent" with items that Brian Laundrie may have been using.

The area where those belongings were found was previously underwater.

