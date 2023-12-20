LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) – A sexual predator who targeted children in the Lafayette area is going behind bars for a long time after an FBI investigation turned up some very disturbing evidence against the man from Scott, Louisiana.

That evidence discovered on 33-year-old Kane Miller's cell phone included numerous sexually explicit naked images of what appeared to be young adolescent children. Those images could be coupled with text messages in which the defendant had asked for the sexually explicit images and in which the children had told the defendant that they were minor females under the age of 15, according to a press release from the U.S. Western District Court. What got Miller arrested, though, was a conversation he thought was with his next victim. But, it turned out to be an undercover police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl on Whisper, an anonymous social networking app..

Over the Christmas holiday last year - between December 5, 2022 and January 4, 2023, Miller fell for the officer's trick as he took the bait: a message posted by the undercover officer utilizing the private message function on Whisper. Miller told who he thought was young girl that he wanted to meet her to engage in sexual acts with her when they met, including numerous pictures of his private parts in the messages.

Seeing the "child" lived in Lafayette, Miller said he did too and discussed details of a meetup. Miller, however, ended up meeting a pair of handcuffs on March 7, 2023. That's when he admitted to not only talking to the "child," but also to numerous other minor females who had sent him images he kept on his cell phone. After getting his consent, officers found the disturbing images that showed dates on February 8th and 21st of 2023. Despite these girls telling Miller they were each under the age of 15, he still sought the sexually-explicit photos from them.

On September 12, 2023, Miller pleaded guilty to one count of Attempting to Entice a Minor to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity and two counts of Attempted Production of Child Pornography of the superseding indictment filed in this case.

This week it was announced by United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown that U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Miller to 205 months (17 years, 1 month) in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov