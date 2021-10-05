If you are like me and carry around several small bottles of hand sanitizer with you then you may want to double check them.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people about using certain types of hand sanitizers. This warning comes after they found high levels of a potential cancer-causing chemical in some of the sanitizers.

The FDA is warning against the use of Artnaturals hand sanitizer. Artnatural’s has not responded to the FDA’s inquiry about helping identify the manufacturer of the product or about declaring an official recall.

According to the alert that the FDA issued on Monday, they found unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal contaminants in certain Artnaturals brands that were scent-free. Consumers are asked to pay specific attention to the Artnaturals scent-free hand sanitizer labeled “DIST. by Artnaturals Gardena, Ca 90248.

Getty Images

The FDA is asking that if you have Artnaturals hand sanitizer to dispose of the liquid in a hazardous waste container. Do not pour it down the drain.

