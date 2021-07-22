As road construction continues in Lafayette Parish, we know that there is still much work to be done to make our roads safer. Many times, when we think of road construction, we think about potholes that need to be fixed or roads that need to be resurfaced.

But, what about roads that contain dangerous curves? Curves that make the area more susceptible to crashes, especially when it rains.

Five "curvy" roads have been identified in Lafayette Parish that meet that criteria. According to a press release from Jamie Angelle, Chief Communications Officer for Mayor-President Josh Guillory, money from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and managed by the Louisiana Department of Transportation will address these roads with skid-resistant surface treatments.

The Acadiana Planning Commission/MPO and Lafayette Consolidated Government Traffic, Roads, and Bridges staffs collaborated to secure $316,490.50 to address these roads, which will receive what's called High Friction Surface Treatment. HFST is used to provide pavement friction to increase overall road traction on wet or dry surfaces and dramatically reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities.

How Effective is the Treatment and When Will it Start?

According to an FHWA report, it's estimated to reduce wet crashes by 83 percent and total crashes by 57 percent.

This much needed road work is expected to begin sometime in October and is expected to take one year to complete.

LOOK BELOW to see pictures of the "curvy" roads being addressed by the federal funds: