More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police.

According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.

Fast forward to August 31st, Lafayette Police officers then pulled Robicheaux over during a traffic stop in the city limits. That's when officers say they found marijuana and fentanyl on Robicheaux in the vehicle.

Robicheaux has been charged with Possession of Schedule I and Schedule II Narcotics. He now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

St. Martinville Man Sentenced for Mailing Meth to Girlfriend in Lafayette

Meanwhile, a sentence of over 12 years in prison was handed down to a St. Martinville man after he was convicted of mailing methamphetamine to his girlfriend in Lafayette over three years ago.

The package contained approximately 1,858 grams - or 4 pounds - of methamphetamine. It was confirmed by the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory for analysis.

Agents say the girlfriend later admitted to them that she had been dating Butler and he had been sending packages to her home. That day, as a matter of fact, he sent her a text message that the package would be delivered to her residence.

