Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Announces New Free ‘Legacy Series’

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles has announced their upcoming "Legacy Series" events featuring local artists that have played important roles in Acadiana's cultural community...and the shows are free!

staff photo staff photo loading...

"Legacy Series" organizers say the free monthly series aims to celebrate every aspect of Acadiana's history and heritage from food, arts and crafts, heritage, and of course music.

The series will celebrate and honor past, current, and future cultural traditions.

And, all shows are free to the public.

Facebook Via Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Facebook Via Festivals Acadiens et Créoles loading...

From KATC -

"The first session will be The Legacy of Dewy Balfa with Christine Balfa, Steve Riley, and David Greely on Thursday, July 7th at the Feed & Seed Lafayette at 7 pm."

Organizers say the shows will offer "a special evening of music and stories."

Feed & Seed is located at 106 N Grant St, in Lafayette.

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles was officially established in 1974 as a way to celebrate and honor the food, music, and culture of Acadiana.

Read more at KATC.com.