Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Postpones Until Spring 2022 Due to COVID Conditions

We're sad to report this news, but we're not surprised.

In what is the latest fall event to be affected by the recent COVID surge, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles announced they will be putting off their annual festival until Spring of 2022.

Festival organizers carefully analyzed every possible scenario with the Delta variant at the center of the discussion and due to the terrible health care crisis that Louisiana is currently dealing with, saw it fit to postpone the cultural celebration.

we cannot with a clear conscience put our Festival Fans and our beloved musicians, restaurant workers, crafts persons, volunteers and staffers at risk by having a live event in Girard Park this fall. We cannot take the chance of them contracting this highly contagious and potentially deadly disease. We wish for our Festival Fans and our cultural community to stay safe, and we encourage everyone to follow the guidelines established by health care officials and do your part to combat COVID-19 so that we can once again celebrate our culture and heritage among ourselves and with others.

Fest Acadiens was scheduled for October 8-10, 2021 but will now move to March 18-20, 2022.

Reactions on social media ranged from those saying they were expecting this call to be made after hearing that Jazz Fest canceled earlier this week to others placing the blame on those who still actively choose to not get vaccinated.

We'll add more information when we hear more about Festival Acadiens' rescheduled event and in the meantime, we will continue to stay as safe as can be and hope that we see can get the festivals that drive our culture back sooner than later.