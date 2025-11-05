(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - Brian Kelly is no longer the head football coach at LSU, and now we have his final email to the staff at the university.

Kelly was relieved of his duties at LSU following an embarrassing loss to Texas A&M, and now the search is on for the next LSU football coach.

Coach Kelly, who was still under contract by LSU when terminated, is entitled to a buyout that currently stands at over $50 million. However, the amount of the buyout may be negotiated, and according to an email from Kelly that has surfaced, he appears to be willing to discuss the amount owed to him by LSU.

Kelly's last email to the staff at LSU addressed the LSU material he had in his possession, and Kelly asked how things in his office would be returned to him.

Nowhere in the email did the former coach at LSU seem hostile in his final message to the university; in fact, he thanked LSU for the four years in Baton Rouge.

Here's a look at the email that Kelly sent before departing from Baton Rouge.

Here was the final look at Kelly at the Baton Rouge airport as he departed from the Bayou State. His name has already surfaced for other head coaching jobs that are open across the country and in the SEC.