Louisiana Warning: ‘Flushable’ Wipes Are Wrecking Sewer Systems—One Town at a Time

A recent report out of Kaplan is sending a clear warning to similar communities across Louisiana: flushable wipes may be labeled “safe,” but they’re anything but harmless.

KATC’s Penelope Lopez recently visited the small Vermilion Parish town, where local officials are dealing with a growing (and costly) problem hiding underground. So-called “flushable” wipes are clogging the city’s sewer system, destroying equipment, and draining resources.

“It starts off small, but it grows into a huge knot by the time it gets to a sewer,” said Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel. That “knot” has already forced the city to replace two pumps, one costing $15,000 and another nearly $20,000.

Charlie Beiza, who oversees Kaplan’s wastewater treatment plant, says wipes don’t break down like toilet paper. “They start hanging up on pipes, and before you know it, you’ve got a big clump,” he explained.

And it’s not just a Kaplan issue. Similar problems have been reported across Louisiana—from Lafayette to Lake Charles, Baton Rouge to Shreveport. As infrastructure across the state already struggles under the weight of hurricanes, extreme heat, and aging systems, this is one preventable crisis residents can control.

Kaplan alone operates 13 pump stations and two lift stations. According to Kloesel, the city now replaces 2–3 pumps a year because of wipes. At up to $18,000 each, that adds up fast.

Plumbers are seeing the damage, too. Stephen McDaniels of Cajun Plumbing told Lopez that homeowners aren’t immune. “It can become a disaster—busting up slabs, replacing pipes. Total mess.”

This is an issue that has only gotten worse since the pandemic. When toilet paper ran low, many turned to wipes. Years later, the new habit hasn’t died—and the clogs are feeling the pain.

The message from Louisiana plumbers, mayors, and wastewater crews is the same: “No wipes in the pipes.”

Just because the label says “flushable” doesn’t mean it’s safe for your sewer system or your wallet.