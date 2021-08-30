Foods That Boost Natural Sun Protection

Even though fall is right around the corner, we are still in full-blown summer mode here in south Louisiana. It is really brutal out there right now, and we still have lots of hot weather left until things finally cool down. And let's face it, we'll probably be wearing shorts till at least Thanksgiving.

But there are things we can do to combat the ravages of the summer sun. There are many delicious fruits and vegetables that act as natural protection against the sun. Some of my favorites are below but feel free to pass along any of your suggestions too.