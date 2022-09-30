Former Dallas Cowboys Player Dies in Rock Climbing Accident

What a tragic story.

Multiple news outlets reported late Thursday evening that a former Dallas Cowboys player died in a rock climbing accident.

31-year-old former Tight End Gavin Escobar died after a rock climbing accident in Idyllwild, Calif.

Dallas Cowboys v Cleveland Browns Getty Images loading...

The Riverside (Calif.) County sheriff's coroner's office identified the former Cowboys player's body, along with the body of Chelsea Walsh, 33.

The two were reportedly climbing together when the accident happened, and earlier weather conditions could have played a role in the accident, but nothing has been confirmed.

Escobar played tight end for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013 to 2016.

Following his playing days on the field, Escobar became a firefighter in Long Beach, Calif. and his department released the following statement.

Several of his former teammates with Dallas also took to social media and spoke to the media upon finding out about this passing.