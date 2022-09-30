Former Dallas Cowboys Player Dies in Rock Climbing Accident

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Dies in Rock Climbing Accident

Getty Images

What a tragic story.

Multiple news outlets reported late Thursday evening that a former Dallas Cowboys player died in a rock climbing accident.

31-year-old former Tight End Gavin Escobar died after a rock climbing accident in Idyllwild, Calif.

Getty Images
loading...

The Riverside (Calif.) County sheriff's coroner's office identified the former Cowboys player's body, along with the body of Chelsea Walsh, 33.

The two were reportedly climbing together when the accident happened, and earlier weather conditions could have played a role in the accident, but nothing has been confirmed.

Escobar played tight end for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013 to 2016.

Following his playing days on the field, Escobar became a firefighter in Long Beach, Calif. and his department released the following statement.

 

Several of his former teammates with Dallas also took to social media and spoke to the media upon finding out about this passing.

 

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL