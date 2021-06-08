Former Giants Coach Jim Fassel Passes Away at Age 71

Former NFL coach Jim Fassel passed away on Monday after suffering a heart attack, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times. He was 71 years old.

After experiencing chest pains at his home in Las Vegas, he was taken to a local hospital, but passed away while sedated.

Fassel is best known to football fans for his time as head coach of the New York Giants from 1997 to 2003.

He led New York to an NFC Championship in 2000. The Giants fells the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV that season.

Fassel grew up in Anaheim, California.

He played quarterback in the early '70s for Fullerton College, USC, and Long Beach State, before he was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 7th round of the 1972 NFL Draft, lasting one season in the league.

Fassel worked his way up through the coaching ranks at several colleges, before landing the offensive coordinator job for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL.

From there, he took over as head coach at the University of Utah in 1985, coaching the Utes for 5 seasons.

In the '90s, he entered the NFL as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, eventually earning the head coaching gig with the Giants.

