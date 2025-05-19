NEW ORLEANS, La. – Authorities have captured a fourth inmate who escaped from the Orleans Justice Center in what’s being called the largest jail escape in Louisiana history.

Louisiana State Police confirmed that 21-year-old Gary C. Price was arrested Monday, May 19, after being located in an abandoned home on Good Drive in New Orleans East. Price was originally jailed for Attempted First Degree Murder, Domestic Abuse, and Aggravated Assault.

Following his arrest, officials said Price will be transferred to a secure state correctional facility outside of the area. He now faces additional charges, including Simple Escape and Possession of Schedule II Narcotics.

Three other inmates—Kendell Myers, Robert Moody, and Dkenan Dennis—were recaptured on Friday in separate locations across New Orleans. The remaining six fugitives are still at large.

A multi-agency task force of over 200 officers from local, state, and federal agencies continues the search effort.

Reward for Info

Authorities are offering up to $20,000 per fugitive for tips that lead to arrests:

$5,000 from Crime Stoppers GNO

from Crime Stoppers GNO $5,000 from ATF

from ATF $10,000 from the FBI

How to Submit Tips

Anyone with information is urged to report anonymously through:

LSP.org

LSP Fusion Center

Crime Stoppers Greater New Orleans

FBI Hotline

As the manhunt continues, residents are asked to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately.