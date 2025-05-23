Fourth Woman Arrested in Connection to Louisiana Inmate Escape

A fourth woman has been arrested in connection to the May 16 escape of 10 inmates from the Orleans Justice Center, as the manhunt for the remaining fugitives continues.

According to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), 30-year-old Casey Smith was taken into custody Thursday (May 22) at a residence in New Orleans after investigators received a tip linking her to the escape.

Smith is accused of helping transport at least two of the fugitives following the jailbreak. Authorities say she admitted to her involvement during questioning and was booked for accessory after the fact to simple escape, a felony under Louisiana law.

Arrest Follows Three Others

Smith’s arrest comes after three other women were charged earlier this week:

Cortnie Harris , 32, of New Orleans – Allegedly in phone contact with a still-at-large fugitive and drove escapees to “multiple locations” across the city. She is reportedly linked to Leo Tate , one of the five escapees still missing.

, 32, of New Orleans – Allegedly in phone contact with a still-at-large fugitive and drove escapees to “multiple locations” across the city. She is reportedly linked to , one of the five escapees still missing. Corvanntay Baptiste , 38, of Slidell – Accused of helping Corey Boyd , who was recaptured Tuesday night. Baptiste is believed to have brought him food and stayed in contact via social media while he hid inside a home on Iberville Street.

, 38, of Slidell – Accused of helping , who was recaptured Tuesday night. Baptiste is believed to have brought him food and stayed in contact via social media while he hid inside a home on Iberville Street. Connie Weeden, 59, of Slidell – Allegedly communicated with Jermaine Donald before and after the escape, and sent him money via a mobile app.

Authorities say all four women face felony charges and that the investigation is ongoing. Harris and Baptiste are currently being held on bonds of $2.5 million and $1 million, respectively.

Five Inmates Still on the Run

Despite multiple arrests and recaptures, five inmates remain unaccounted for as state and federal law enforcement continue their search.

A reward of up to $20,000 per fugitive is being offered for information leading to their arrest.

Submit Tips

Anyone with information on the remaining fugitives or individuals assisting them is urged to report tips anonymously:

LSP.org

Crime Stoppers GNO at 1-877-903-STOP (7867)

at FBI Hotline

LSP Fusion Center

Officials say more arrests are likely, and anyone aiding the fugitives can expect to face serious legal consequences.