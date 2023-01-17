FRANKLIN, La. (KPEL) - A large fight broke out in the gym of Franklin Senior High on Friday, January 13.

According to interim Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux several other local law enforcement agencies were called out to help officers deal with the situation.

Officials have said they believe members of the two gangs have a recent history of fighting with each other.

Thibodeaux's department wants it to be made clear that there were no student-athletes involved in Friday's altercations.

As all of this unfolded at around a quarter of 9 pm last Friday night, officers ended up placing Franklin High School on lockdown.

investigators do believe that shots were fired outside of the gym, but they can not confirm that any shots were fired inside of the school.

Three people were arrested for their involvement in this melee. Each of them has been charged with the following:

Disturbing the Peace by Fighting

Inciting to Riot

Criminal Stree Gangs

Deputies ended up arresting the following people:

22-year-old Daylon Hines of Jeanerette

21-year-old Ash Lee Miller of New Iberia

19-year-old Kalob Peters.

According to law enforcement, officials the people involved in Friday night's fight were members of the gangs "Purple Babies" and "Bray Lane Steppers".

Franklin Chief Thibodeaux is asking anyone who knows anything about the fight to call the Franklin Police Department at 337-828-1716. The Chief says you can remain anonymous when giving your information.