FRANKLIN, La. (KPEL News) - Police in Franklin continue to fight violent crime and they need your help trying to locate a couple of fugitives in attempted murder cases.

The first suspect highlighted is a man by the name of Ahtajday Phillips. Police Chief Cedric Handy says Phillips is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ahtajday Phillips, please contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.

The second suspect highlighted is a man by the name of Tylan Lightfoot. He is wanted two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in reference to a shooting that happened on May 3rd at Caffery Park. Lightfoot is also wanted on the following additional charges. Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

Illegal carrying of weapons

Disturbing the peace by fighting.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tylan Lightfoot, please contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, Franklin Police have announced the arrest of a local man who faces violent charges of his own. 30-year-old Javonta Henry is accused of Third Degree Rape and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles - four counts. He was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

And, finally, a man wanted for Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies has been arrested. Franklin Police Chief Cedric Handy says 22-year-old Davien Burrell of Franklin was booked, processed, and released on a $10,000.00 bond.

