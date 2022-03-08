Free Kids Fishing Derby Next Weekend In Lake Charles

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will be hosting a free kids fishing derby for all SWLA residents next weekend.

The annual event put on by the CPSO's Youth/DARE division will be held in two weeks in Lake Charles.

So grab your poles, baits, favorite fishing partner, and get ready for tons of family fun.

CPSO 2022 Youth Fishing Derby:

When: Sunday, March 19

7:00am to 10:00am Where: CPSO farm pond - 5400 E. Broad St. in Lake Charles

Refreshments will be provided by the CPSO and the first 100 participants will get a free fishing derby t-shirt. Participants are also asked to bring their own poles, baits, coolers, and chairs.

For more details, call 337-936-1746.

I wouldn't recommend this, because I don't think it ever worked, but when I was a kid and my family went to Toledo Bend for the weekend, I thought that crumbling up oatmeal cookie pies in the water would attract the fish. Needless to say, I didn't catch many fish.