Fresno St. Offers Former Lafayette High Star Koi Thomas

A former local prep football standout has apparently received an offer to extend his career at a school in the Mountain West Conference.

Koi Thomas, who played his high school football at Lafayette High, before going on to play junior college football at Fullerton College, located in Fullerton, California, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been issued an offer by Fresno St.

https://twitter.com/koijthomas/status/1408109991102398465

Thomas played his senior season at Lafayette High in 2017, before graduating and heading to Fullerton College.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Thomas compiled nine receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman for Fullerton College in 2019.

Fullerton College did not play a game in 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.