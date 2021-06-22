UL WBB Offers Lafayette High’s Chrystal Narcisse

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a local prep standout to one of their future women's basketball rosters.

Chrystal Narcisse, who currently attends Lafayette High School, shared on social media last week that she has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 5-foot-8 guard, Narcisse averaged 15.5 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals for a Lafayette High that advanced to the Class 5A state quarterfinals in 2021.

Regarded as an outstanding defensive player, Narcisse plays AAU Basketball for the Lady Flames Elite.

Also known as an outstanding student, Narcisse is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Narcisse has also reportedly been offered by such schools as ULM, New Orleans, and Dillard.

The Cajuns put together a 13-1 league mark in 2021, good enough for them to capture the regular-season Sun Belt Conference league crown, the first in program history.