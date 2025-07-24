(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Good news for Ragin' Cajuns fans, you can now purchase tickets for the upcoming football season at a major retailer.

In a social media post by the Louisiana Ragin'Cajuns, it was announced that select tickets are on sale at Costco for the 2025 Ragin' Cajuns football season.

Yes, you can now actually purchase tickets to a football game while shopping at Costco. That means while you're getting groceries or other items at Costco, you can buy select tickets to a UL Football game for $45.

UL opens its new Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium this year, and it's never been easier than now to get tickets to a game in the new stadium in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The Cajuns open their season at home against Rice on August 30th, then host the McNeese State Cowboys on September 6th.

Read More: See Change to Playing Surface on Cajun Field

Read More: Tyrann Mathieu Credits Former Coach For Saving Career

So, if you want to experience football in the new stadium, with a new playing surface too, look for tickets the next time you visit Costco in Lafayette.

Here's what to look for in the wholesale store while you are shopping. And I must admit, this is very creative and convenient for fans this season.

For a complete rundown of the 2025 UL football season, check out the graphic below, and we hope to see you this season in the new stadium.