Louisiana Improves to 4-1 With 54-52 Win Over Southeastern

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns women's basketball team won a hard-fought game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 54-52 on the road Wednesday night.

With the win, Louisiana improved to 4-1 this season.

Head coach Garry Brodhead said that the Cajuns didn't play their best game, but he expects the win to help continue his team's growth.

"I think we've got to continue to keep on growing," Brodhead said. "Whether you win or lose, you better be learning. Even today, it wasn't a pretty game but we learned something about ourselves."

The Cajuns made their first seven shots to start the game, jumping out to an early 15-8 lead. Starting guard Makayia Hallmon had a quick seven points for Louisiana.

From there, they went scoreless over five minutes in the first quarter before guard Destiny Rice hit a jumper. Louisiana's defense was good enough for them to survive the scoreless streak and end the first quarter with a 17-14 lead.

Senior forward Ty'Reona Doucet took over the game defensively for the Cajuns with four blocks to start the second quarter. The issue was that the offense went ice cold during another scoreless stretch. This time, it lasted longer than eight minutes, and Southeastern scored 11 straight points to take a 25-22 lead going into halftime.

After shooting 8-14 in the first quarter, the Cajuns were only 2-10 from the field in the second quarter with five points in the frame.

Eight seconds into the third quarter, Louisiana forward Tamera Johnson broke the scoreless streak with a pair of free throws. Hallmon followed it up with a jumper to give the Cajuns the lead back at 26-25.

Southeastern answered with a 7-1 run before the Cajuns started their own streak. An 8-0 stretch for Louisiana gave them a 35-32 lead.

Louisiana had a slight 39-38 lead going into the final quarter.

Doucet, Rice, and Hallmon each hit shots to start the fourth, and the Cajuns opened up breathing room with a 48-39 lead.

Seven straight points by Southeastern cut the Louisiana lead to one point at 51-50 with two minutes remaining in regulation. A clutch basket by Doucet stretched it out to 53-50, but the Lions answered with a bucket. After a missed three-pointer, Southeastern had a chance in the final minute to take the lead, but a jumper missed and Doucet got the rebound.

Rice split two free throws, and, with 10 seconds left, they had a two-point lead. Southeastern was unable to get a final shot up, and the Cajuns got the clutch stop to win 54-52.

Louisiana had four players score in double-digits. Hallmon led the way with 16 points. Johnson had 12 points on 5-6 shooting, and Rice and Doucet each added 11 for the Cajuns.

Up next, Louisiana has another road game against an in-state opponent. This time, they face McNeese on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 2:00 p.m.

