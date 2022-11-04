The Saints come in to the primetime Monday Night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens a bit battered.

The injury report this Friday looks pretty similar to how it looked yesterday, unfortunately.

With All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas done for the season, Jarvis Landry getting off of the injury list is something you'd like to see happen sooner rather than later, but the fact he's participating at all is a good sign.

The only real change between today's report and yesterday's is linebacker Chase Hansen getting the day off as he rehabs from a knee injury.

Mark Ingram and Marshon Lattimore are the only Saints who have not practiced today or yesterday.

Here's the full injury report.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday RB Mark Ingram Knee DNP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen DNP DNP WR Jarvis Landry Ankle LP LP TE Adam Trautman Ankle LP LP T Ryan Ramczyk Rest/Knee LP LP DT David Onyemata Thigh LP LP C Erik McCoy Shoulder LP LP LB Chase Hansen Knee LP DNP

The Saints host the Ravens at 7:15 on Monday night.

