Friday Saints Injury Report: Lots of Uncertainty Before Monday Night Matchup

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Saints come in to the primetime Monday Night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens a bit battered.

The injury report this Friday looks pretty similar to how it looked yesterday, unfortunately.

With All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas done for the season, Jarvis Landry getting off of the injury list is something you'd like to see happen sooner rather than later, but the fact he's participating at all is a good sign.

The only real change between today's report and yesterday's is linebacker Chase Hansen getting the day off as he rehabs from a knee injury.

Mark Ingram and Marshon Lattimore are the only Saints who have not practiced today or yesterday.

Here's the full injury report.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant          DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryThursdayFriday
RBMark IngramKneeDNPDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLPLP
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleLPLP
TRyan RamczykRest/KneeLPLP
DTDavid OnyemataThighLPLP
CErik McCoyShoulderLPLP
LBChase HansenKneeLPDNP

The Saints host the Ravens at 7:15 on Monday night.

