LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Funeral services have been set for one of Acadiana's most beloved figures.

Donald Gifford Briggs was the man responsible for the development and creation of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association in 1992.

He passed away at his home on Monday, April 3 at the age of 82.

According to his obituary, a Rosary will be recited in his memory this Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. that morning and lasting until 2:00 pm

A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Don Briggs was born in Miami, Florida, but has been in our Lafayette community for sixty years. He was a well-known proponent of everything associated with the oil and gas industry. He was also a successful businessman.

While his life was full of work pursuits, he was also passionate about his family and specifically his grandchildren. In addition, he was a devout Catholic who served as a Eucharistic Minister.

The following is the statement his family released Monday following Briggs' death:

On behalf of the entire Briggs Family, I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers, love, and support we've received in response to the loss of our father and friend, Don Briggs. He passed away in his home in Lafayette, LA this morning. Don was a man of deep faith who left an indelible mark on everyone he encountered. His faith and passion for Louisiana drove him to a life of service that spanned more than 30 years and had a positive impact on the lives of millions. While his passing is a loss, his remarkable life and service to the community will be celebrated and remembered in our hearts forever.

10 Most Common Cajun Last Names in Louisiana