The news is heartbreaking as the wife of former Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President, Don Briggs, has died in a crash that happened on I-12 Wednesday.

According to law enforcement officials, 77-year-old Nanette Briggs of Lafayette suffered fatal injuries as a result of yesterday's crash. According to the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, Don Briggs is expected to make a full recovery. He is being treated at a hospital for moderate injuries sustained in the crash.

Current LOGA President Mike Moncla had the following to say

I am very saddened to hear of Nannette's passing yesterday morning. Don has not only been a titan in Louisiana oil and gas industry but a close friend to me and my family. Whi;e we are relieved Don escaped without severe injuries, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Briggs family as they mourn the loss of their beloved Nanette.

As details on the service are made available, we will update this post.