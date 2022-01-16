Generation X Has Their Own Museum; Man I Feel Old Now

If you needed another reason to feel old, just sit back, put on your slippers and check out our article below.

A museum dedicated to Generation X is expected to open in Springfield, Illinois in the fall of this year. So what can visitors expect to see, other than Eric Estrada working security?

Top 5 Exhibits That Belong in a Generation X Museum:

On a serious note, yes, there will be a museum exhibit in Springfield, Illinois dedicated to "the last generation to have had an analog childhood".

Generation X is defined by what year you were born. If you were born between the years of 1965 and 1980, you're Gen X.

The Illinois State Museum's upcoming exhibit is called "Growing Up X". They want Gen Xers across the country to fill out an online survey to help with the exhibit. Also, if you have any old cassette tapes, trapper keepers, VHS taps, walkmans, or anything from your childhood lying around the house and boxed up in your attic, the museum who like to potentially borrow your item to include it in the exhibit.

There aren't any further details about the Gen X exhibit at the moment, however, go fill out the survey and offer some of your stuff to be on display. Not only will that make a very cool life story, but we want you to talk about it with us on the radio.

Also, if you decided to take a trip to the exhibit when it opens, please send us photos so we can write a follow-up story. You can contact me and send the photos here.