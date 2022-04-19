Geno Delafose & Steve Riley Headline Bugs, Brews, and Bands This Saturday April 23 In Kinder, La

Back at the beginning of April, we told you about a really cool new concert series that was going on in Kinder, Louisiana. Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana has brought back live music in a big way with Bugs, Brews, and Bands.

They have already had an event on March 26th and April 9th and now this weekend is the third installment of the event.

The event features live bands, beer, and crawfish plus a huge dance floor on select Saturdays this Spring in the Pavilion at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana.

Admission is free. Crawfish will be sold by individual order at market price. There will be a cash bar for beer and soft drinks. No ice chests, please.

This Saturday, the Coushatta Casino Resort's Bugs, Brews, and Bands will feature some great live Cajun and Zydeco music from three great artists well known to South Louisiana.

This Saturday in the pavilion at Coushatta the lineup goes like this:

26 West from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm

Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

If you can't make it out this weekend, don't worry, Coushatta Casino Resort's Bugs, Brews, and Bands will take place two more times. Future Bugs, Brews, and Bands events will take place on May 14th, and May 28th.