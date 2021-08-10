Google Has New AI That Can Predict When You Will Die

Can Google really predict when you will die?

Well, sort of…

Google has new Artificial Intelligence that the company’s Medical Brain team has been studying and the tech giant is saying that this product can be used to predict how likely it is that patients entering the hospital will make it out alive.

In a recent trial that was published in the journal Nature, it was shown that the algorithm can predict a patient’s death with a 95% accuracy.

Google’s AI is able to pull more information and access more data so that it can provide doctors and hospital staff with a more accurate time of when the patient’s death will occur. Up until now, hospitals used a predictive model called the Early Warning Score, which predicted mortality with 85-86% accuracy.

“This was significantly more accurate than the traditional predictive model,” the paper stated. “These models outperformed traditional, clinically used predictive models in all cases. We believe that this approach can be used to create accurate and scalable predictions for a variety of clinical scenarios.”

This isn’t the first time Google has developed Artificial Intelligence, DeepMind is considered by some academics to be the leader in Artificial Intelligence research.

While we may not be able to find out the exact date of our death it does seem that this algorithm could be very helpful for doctors and hospitals.

