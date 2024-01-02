Got ‘Em! The 24 Most Wanted Fugitives of Lubbock, Texas Arrested in 2023
It's no secret that there's a big problem with gangs and organized crime in Lubbock, Texas.
There's even a website that's wholly dedicated to curbing the presence of criminal enterprises in the Hub City. You can find it by following this link.
On of the main sections of the website is their Most Wanted, featuring all the vagabonds with local ties who are on the lam. Then there's the list of fugitives featured on the website who have been captured.
I counted a whopping 24 of these wanted gang members who were arrested in the year 2023. Not too shabby.
Check out the former fugitives who were apprehended in the past year.
CAPTURED: Lubbock's Most Wanted Gang Members Arrested in 2023
Gallery Credit: Sarah Clark/TSM
Keep scrolling for more Lubbock news stories and other fun in the galleries below...
Lubbock Rejoice! Bryan's Steakhouse Shares Renovation Photos
Gallery Credit: Brittany Stratton
Lubbock's End Of An Era: Maxey Pool Is Being Demolished
Gallery Credit: Renee Raven