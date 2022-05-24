A power outage has caused officials with Green T. Lindon Elementary in Youngsville to dismiss early today (Tuesday).

According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish School System, the school is without power due to "a city issue" and the campus is expected to be without electricity "for an extended period of time." Because of this, there are no phones working at the school at this time.

google street view google street view loading...

The press release was sent out at 1:00 p.m., which is when school officials began dismissing all students as parents are adjusting their schedules to pick up their child(ren). Students are being picked up through the car rider line. Parents are required to have their identification ready when picking up their child(ren).

30 Google Images that Show Youngsville's Growth [PHOTOS] Here are 30 Google Street View images that show Youngsville's growth over the past years.

70 Google Maps Images That Show How Much Lafayette Has Changed