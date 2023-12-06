Ground Pat’i Shuts Doors in Southside Lafayette – Here’s What’s Coming Next

The closure of Ground Pat’i Bar & Grill at its Kaliste Saloom Road location marks the end of an era for a well-known dining spot in Lafayette, Louisiana. Adam Daigle of The Acadiana Advocate has reported that this longstanding establishment, a part of Lafayette's dining landscape since 2003 and known for being part of the city's "restaurant row," has indeed shut its doors.

Ground Pat’i's closure comes amid the area's rapid development, which includes recent additions over recent years like Costco, a new Chick-fil-A, and new establishments like Topgolf and Dave & Buster's. The area has been buzzing with activity, including a transformation of the local culinary and entertainment landscape in south Lafayette.

The buzz surrounding the Ground Pati closure doesn't stop there. According to a post in the "Closed in Acadiana" restaurant group and information from Facebook user Brett Benoit, it's rumored that the vacated Ground Pat’i location at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Ambassador Caffery will soon be home to a new establishment: The Toasted Yolk, a "brunch spot." Intriguingly, Benoit suggests that the owner of Twin Peaks is set to open this franchise.

This development is bittersweet for longtime, loyal patrons of Ground Pat’i. While one door closes, another opens, as the owner Rick Cambre has confirmed the restaurant's intention to reopen at a new site away from its previous location in the Advocate report. The decision to relocate follows the expiration of its lease on November 30th, with a demolition permit already filed for the existing space.

As we await more details on the next chapter for Ground Pat’i and the possible introduction of The Toasted Yolk to the area, we'll keep an eye on things and update this story with any details.

In the meantime, check out the full story here via The Acadiana Advocate.