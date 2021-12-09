Guitars, Jewelry, & Rare Shoes: Abbeville Police Make Arrest in $100K Theft

Abbeville Police have made the first of what's expected to be multiple arrests in a huge heist that happened just before Halloween.

According to a press release from Abbeville PD, nearly $100,000.00 worth of items were reported stolen to them on October 29th. These items included several firearms, twenty (20) guitars with cases, various other musical items, tools, jewelry and approximately sixty (60) pairs of rare Nike shoes.

37-year-old Rusty Trahan of Abbeville was identified as a suspect and arrested a couple of weeks later on November 9th.

Rusty Trahan, mugshot from Abbeville Police

According to the press release, the stolen items were stored in different locations. It has taken multiple search warrants to find these items.

Trahan has been charged with the following:

Simple Burglary (4 counts)

Obstruction of Justice (3 Counts)

Illegal Possession of Stolen Property (2 counts)

If you have any information concerning this huge theft, please call the Abbeville Police Department at 893-2511 or the “Tips” line at 892-6777. Your call may remain anonymous.

You can also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.