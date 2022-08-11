At an FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, an unknown male with a gun created a scene and then fled, leading to a standoff and shots fired as law enforcement pursued the assailant.

The incident began this morning.

Local outlets are reporting that roads, including highways, in the area were closed.

Investigators have not released any other information , but reports indicate the incident in Clinton County is tied to Cincinnati. Multiple news outlets are reporting a suspect armed with a weapon was at the FBI building in the city making threats. The person then fled the scene and drove toward Waynesville, Ohio, reports said. Some witnesses reported the person was seen firing at authorities from a corn field. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's building appears to no longer be under a threat. The Warren County Emergency Management Agency tweeted the roads in that area are closed due to an "active law enforcement incident." Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed empty roads around the exit, including those along I-71.

The incident comes as FBI Directory Christopher Wray spoke out Thursday morning against alleged threats made against him, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the FBI in the wake of an FBI-conducted search at the Florida home of former President Donald Trump.

The FBI's recent actions against Trump and members of the GOP have raised concerns among Republicans that the Department of Justice is being weaponized against political opponents. Several politicians, including some Democrats, have demanded the FBI release all information pertaining to the raid.