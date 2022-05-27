Hackers Stole Over $1 Million From The Calcasieu School Board

Hackers were able to hijack payments meant for contractors working for the Calcasieu School Board (CPSB) and stole over $1.5 million.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

It's believed that the internet thieves used compromised emails from contractors that were doing hurricane-related repairs to CPSB facilities and diverted payments to their accounts.

Get our free mobile app

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) is reporting that the computer crooks took $1,570,330.52 in stolen funds.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board said in a statement:

Greater than 50% of the funds have been recovered through actions initiated by the Calcasieu Parish School Board acting quickly upon discovery. A report was immediately filed with law enforcement, and a claim has also been filed through the Calcasieu Parish School Board’s cyber insurance policy which will likely result in the recovery of an additional $250,000.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Upslash Photo by National Cancer Institute on Upslash loading...

The CPSO is currently investigating this case and the school board hopes they will be able to recover more of the stolen funds.

Essential Items for Your Hurricane Kit