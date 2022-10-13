Must See Haunted House is Back in South Louisiana [PHOTOS]

It's back.

If you or someone you know wants to get into the Halloween spirit, we know where you need to go.

Last year we highlighted this house leading into Halloween and the owner tells us it was a huge "hit" for Halloween.

Well, the owners of this gorgeous home have done it again for Halloween and now it is time to make the short drive to check it out.

The house and yard are decorated with skeletons, monsters, a graveyard, and objects hovering over a bed.

The colors used to illuminate the house are perfect for Halloween, and the features in the windows of the house may have you looking away.

If you're wondering where the house is located at it's at 656 East Main St. in New Iberia.

The owner tells me that much of what you see here is bought in stores, but some actually come from people throwing away old Halloween decor.

They even use branches that were put to the curbside by others to enhance the decor you see in their hard. And yes, this is a total team effort, but Jason Bayard tells me that his wife takes it to another level.

If you're wondering how long it takes to put this all together, it takes the homeowners 4-5 days to complete.

Here are just a few photos from the house in New Iberia. The photos are all courtesy of the homeowner, Jason Bayard.

