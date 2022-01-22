Have a Jerky Lover in Your Life? Check Out This Valentine Gift

My ex never celebrated Valentine's Day. I would always see genius gift ideas for men on Valentine's Day and I just ignored them because Valentine's Day wasn't a day I celebrated with the opposite sex.

For some reason, I always treated Valentine's Day as a day to celebrate my girlfriends. It's a tradition that started when I lived with my best friend and we were both single.

I Wish It Was Acceptable to Gift Women Food Instead of Flowers on Valentine's Day.

So why not be the one to start the trend?

I have a best friend who loves Beef Jerky so when I stumbled upon the most wonderful Valentine's Day gift invented that is intended for men, I had to order it for her. Look at us just ignoring gender norms. I mean, I always pick up beef jerky when I'm on a road trip.

Man Crates has the best ideas for gifts, normally their gifts involve a hard to open wooden box with some kind of alcohol inside. However, this gift of love involves all kinds of meat. It's a heart-shaped box with an assortment of jerky. The best part of this gift is that you can get it delivered as early as tomorrow to as late as the actual date of Valentine's Day. Either way, schedule it now.

Order your gift from mancrates.com

Here are some of the jerky's that come inside of the heart:

Black Pepper Buffalo Jerky

Garlic Buffalo Jerky

Whiskey Maple Buffalo Jerky

Black Pepper Elk Jerky

Garlic Elk Jerky

Honey Bourbon Elk Jerky

Honey Bourbon Wild Boar Jerky

Root Beer Habanero Wild Boar Jerky

Honey Bourbon Venison Jerky

Root Beer Habanero Venison Jerky

Last year my friend Madison loved the gift, she claims she finished the box in a day. This makes for a hilarious and thoughtful gift, it's never too soon to start planning the day of love.

