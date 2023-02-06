Have You Heard About the Loofah Code? Here’s its Sexy Meaning

People who live in and near a Florida retirement community have been noticing something different on their neighbor's golf carts and car mirrors. That something different is a loofah sponge. Loofahs are a popular shower accessory that many people use as a scrubber to help exfoliate their skin. But is the popular bathtime accessory now considered to be a communications device for those with a bit of a deviant mindset?

You've probably heard the story of the unsuspecting couple that went on vacation wearing matching swimsuits decorated with pineapples. Well, unbeknownst to that couple was the hidden meaning of the pineapple symbol.

The couple couldn't understand why they were "so popular" with other couples on the beach and just "others in general". That's when they found out that the pineapple is a covert signal that those who are into the "swinging lifestyle" use to communicate their preferences to others.

Apparently, loofahs are the new pineapples and this cover method of communicating sexual preference has not taken over at The Villages, a popular retirement community in Florida. In fact, the use of loofahs has become so commonplace one Tik Tok Influencer shared what she was seeing among the older folks in Florida.

And if that wasn't enough there is reportedly a "Loofah Code" that has been created so those who see the sponges can know who to approach and who to steer clear of.

According to the Internet, the Loofah Code breaks down like this.

White- Novice or Beginner, Purple- Voyeur who just likes to watch, Pink - this is for those who soft swap or don't mind having relations with their own partner with others in the room. Blue is identified as the lowest level of full swap. Then there are ever-increasing degrees of "intimacy" as indicated by the Yellow, Black, and Teal colored loofahs.

But wait, there is one more thing we should mention. Perhaps this is all a hoax. Perhaps the loofah sponge swinger code was just made up by some ne'er do wells on the Internet?

We looked for information on the phenomenon at Snopes.com and did not find anything but. We did find a few articles that debunk the loofahs for dates aspect of putting a loofahs sponge on the car. According to a former employee at The Villages in Florida where this is supposed to have started, the older folks attach the sponges to their vehicles because it makes them easier to find in a parking lot.

Thinking about it, in a parking lot filled with forty white Buicks the only way to find yours is by attaching a pink loofah to the luggage rack. It works well for that and according to those who work in and around The Villages, that's all the loofahs mean, at least in their parking lots.

Now as far as the pineapples and their meanings, well you'll have to take that chance on your own. But we do know a few things about pineapples in case you're wondering