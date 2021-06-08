DOTD continues lane closures this week on Interstate 10 from the Louisiana-Texas line all the way through St. Martin Parish.

LAFAYETTE PARISH/ST. MARTIN PARISH

As part of the I-10 Widening Project, there will be nightly lane closures happening Wednesday and Thursday night as DOTD crews will be working on the asphalt.

The entrance ramp of I-10 eastbound at I-49 (Lafayette) will be closed from 8 PM - 6 AM EACH NIGHT.

The I-10 eastbound exit ramp at Exit 109 - LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) will be closed from 8 PM - 6 AM EACH NIGHT. DETOUR for traffic is to take I-10 Eastbound to Exit 115 (LA 347 exit ramp), LA 347 to I-10 Westbound, and I-10 Westbound to Exit 109 (LA 328).

I-10 eastbound between mile marker 116.5 and mile marker 117 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge) will have an inside lane closure on Thursday night from 8 PM - 6 AM as workers install a sign bracket on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. There will be no detour necessary.

The I-10 Widening Project is scheduled to end during the summer of 2021. It is widening a 7.11-mile section of the interstate from its interchange at I-49 to Breaux Bridge. Workers have been replacing pavement within the existing lanes and constructing an additional lane in each direction along the aforementioned section of Interstate 10.

CALCASIEU PARISH

Work crews have begun saw cutting on I-10 near the Texas state line in Calcasieu Parish. The lane closures will happen NIGHTLY Tuesday through Saturday.

I-10 EASTBOUND right lane closure from the state line to Exit 4 (US 90/LA 109) on Tuesday from 7 p.m. at 6 a.m.





I-10 WESTBOUND right lane closures from the weigh station to the state line from Tuesday to Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.





I-10 WESTBOUND right lane closure from the weigh station to the state line on Friday from 8 p.m. through 9 a.m.

