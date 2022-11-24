The details continue to be investigated, but St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office says a Youngsville woman was found dead in a parking lot in Broussard, and the suspect was found dead in New Iberia from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff Becket Breaux announced via a press release that officials were called out to the Broussard location at about a quarter of 3 o'clock this morning.

Officials say they found the body of 40-year-old Misti Romero in the parking lot of a business in the 1100 block of the Evangeline Thruway in Broussard.

As deputies were working to collect information about the death of Romero, they were notified by deputies of the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office that the suspect in Romero's death had taken his own life.

Iberia investigators informed St. Martin Parish investigators that 54-year-old Andrew DeRouen was found dead after shooting himself.

There are multiple questions that need to be answered about this, but officials are working on their investigation at this time.

We will continue to ask these questions to find out all the details concerning both deaths.

