The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help as they look to capture two suspects caught on camera stealing from others.

SUSPECT CAUGHT STEALING CRAWFISH BURNER FROM SHED IN LAFAYETTE

image from surveillance video released by Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

One case of theft happened in the 100 block of Renaud Drive in Lafayette on June 7, 2021. A suspect was caught on surveillance camera trying to enter someone's shed before stealing one custom made crawfish burner with a regulator and one fish fry burner. The suspect's identity is unknown at this time.

SUSPECT CAUGHT STEALING CATALYTIC CONVERTER FROM BUSINESS IN SCOTT

image from surveillance video sent by Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

This other case of theft happened at a business in the 300 block of Diesel Drive in Scott on the same date - June 7, 2021 - when a suspect was caught on surveillance camera cutting the catalytic converter from a GMC C4500 truck that was on the property of the business. The suspect's identity is unknown at this time.

There have been a string of catalytic converter thefts happening across Acadiana over the last several months.

Man Holding Catalytic Converter, Youtube via Roadshow

What is a Catalytic Converter?

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that causes conversion of harmful gases (such as carbon monoxide and uncombusted hydrocarbons) into mostly harmless products (such as water and carbon dioxide)."

What Makes a Catalytic Converter so Valuable?

So, why are so many catalytic converters being stolen, not only across Acadiana but across the country as well? Fox 8 in Indiana recently dug deep to answer that question. Here is what they found:

Inside a catalytic converter are three valuable metals, platinum, rhodium and palladium...Those who steal catalytic converters try to sell them once they remove the part from the car. They can be sold for up to $150, depending on the size of the converter.

You can learn more about catalytic converters by watching the VIDEO BELOW by Roadshow:

If you have any information about either of these two cases, call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (337) 236-5636 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

