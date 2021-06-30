As thieves continue stealing catalytic converters from vehicles across the country, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says his parish is no exception as they have had 20 reported thefts throughout the parish since January of 2021.

In a press release, Sheriff Gibson says personal and commercial vehicles are being targeted.

What is a Catalytic Converter?

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that causes conversion of harmful gases (such as carbon monoxide and uncombusted hydrocarbons) into mostly harmless products (such as water and carbon dioxide)."

What Makes a Catalytic Converter so Valuable?

So, why are so many catalytic converters being stolen, not only across Acadiana but across the country as well? Fox 8 in Indiana recently dug deep to answer that question. Here is what they found:

Inside a catalytic converter are three valuable metals, platinum, rhodium and palladium...Those who steal catalytic converters try to sell them once they remove the part from the car. They can be sold for up to $150, depending on the size of the converter.

Catalytic converters can be very expensive to replace. How expensive, you ask. Well, according to carbrain.com:

For most vehicles, the average cost of a catalytic converter repair is between $945 and $2475 including parts and labor. The catalytic converter cost itself can be up to $2250 of that.

How Can You Help?

One thing that makes these thefts such a challenge for law enforcement is that these converters do not have identification numbers. If you know anyone involved in these thefts, call the tips line at 789-Tips or download the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish P3 app on your mobile device so that you can report your tip anonymously. You can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in these cases.

