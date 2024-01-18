HELP! These 14 Girls From Texas Are Still Missing From December

Get our free mobile app

We are in a brand new year, yet sadly we are looking back into December because there are young girls from Texas who are still missing. These are girls who should have been celebrating Christmas and the New Year with family and friends, but instead they haven't been seen.

The list of girls missing comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The girls range in age from 15 to 17 years old. The missing girls are from all across Texas. There are girls missing from Lubbock, Houston, Austin, San Angelo, El Paso, and the Dallas area.

So how can you help?

Scroll through the pictures below and see if you recognize any of these missing girls. If you do, contact law enforcement.

These 14 Girls From Texas Are Still Missing From December These 14 girls from Texas went missing in December and haven't been seen since. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, these girls are from all across Texas and their families are searching for them. Help us bring them home by looking through their pictures and see if you recognize any of these girls. If you do, please contact law enforcement. Gallery Credit: Chad Hasty

Missing Children From the Past

Have You Seen These Boys That Are Missing From Texas? Help us find these children who have been reported as missing from December. These missing kids are from all over Texas including missing kids from Dallas, Houston, Lubbock, El Paso, San Antonio and more. Look through the pictures and see if you recognize any of them. Gallery Credit: Chad Hasty