The New Orleans Saints revealed their upcoming Hall of Fame class.

Kevin Mangum, a longtime and highly heralded New Orleans Saints assistant athletic trainer, will receive the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award.

And the following two players will officially be inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame during the Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, following a weekend of honoring and festivities.

New Orleans Saints 2022 Hall of Fame Class

Both Henderson and McAfee are no-brainers when it comes to the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

