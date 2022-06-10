Henderson and McAfee To Be Inducted Into Saints Hall of Fame

Henderson and McAfee To Be Inducted Into Saints Hall of Fame

Photo by Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints revealed their upcoming Hall of Fame class.

Kevin Mangum, a longtime and highly heralded New Orleans Saints assistant athletic trainer, will receive the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award.

And the following two players will officially be inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame during the Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, following a weekend of honoring and festivities.

New Orleans Saints 2022 Hall of Fame Class

Both Henderson and McAfee are no-brainers when it comes to the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic

Top 5 Moments From 2000 Saints Season

The Ten Worst Saints First-Round Draft Picks Ever

Get our free mobile app

 

 

 

Filed Under: devery henderson, fred mcafee, new orleans saints
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top