Here Is Why You Should Not Wish Someone a Happy Memorial Day

Is It Rude to Wish Someone a Happy Memorial Day?

Is Memorial Day a day where you should thank a veteran? Simply put, veterans day is a day to honor all those who have served and Memorial Day is observed for all those who lost their lives while fighting for our country.

According to History.com Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day. Memorial Day started after the Civil War, it became a federal holiday in 1971. "Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military."

Memorial Day 2022 will occur on Monday, May 30th.

How Do We properly Observe Memorial Day?

Many Americans visit cemeteries or visit memorials. Memorial Day is not a day to reach out to a veteran to thank them for their service.

Some Americans choose to get together with friends and family to celebrate their freedoms, even though folks are celebrating alongside family or friends the greeting "Happy Memorial Day" is still inappropriate. So what do you say to a veteran? Maybe you can say something like “Enjoy your weekend, and I will be thinking about those who are no longer with us.”. That beats the alternative and insensitive comment of “How many soldiers did you lose on your deployments?”.

