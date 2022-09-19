Heroin Stash House Raid Leads to Heroin Arrest after Year-Long Investigation
Following a year-long investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents were able to identify and shut down a heroin stash house.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says his office has investigated 23-year-old Christopher Javon Pierre in connection with possible drug activity. He was arrested back in April for having heroin and a firearm but was able to bond out of jail. investigators kept on his trail.
The ongoing investigation led to a search warrant on a stash house where Guidroz says 1.3 pounds of heroin was found which has a street value of about $107,000.
Pierre is facing various charges: Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Anyone witnessing drug activity can call the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-948-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous. Another anonymous way to report any crime is to download and use the P3 app on any device.
10 of Louisiana's Weirdest Laws
Five Mind-Blowing True Crime Documentaries on Netflix