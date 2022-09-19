Following a year-long investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents were able to identify and shut down a heroin stash house.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says his office has investigated 23-year-old Christopher Javon Pierre in connection with possible drug activity. He was arrested back in April for having heroin and a firearm but was able to bond out of jail. investigators kept on his trail.

The ongoing investigation led to a search warrant on a stash house where Guidroz says 1.3 pounds of heroin was found which has a street value of about $107,000.

Pierre is facing various charges: Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Anyone witnessing drug activity can call the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 337-948-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous. Another anonymous way to report any crime is to download and use the P3 app on any device.

10 of Louisiana's Weirdest Laws