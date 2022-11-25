High School Football Playoff Scores – Quarterfinal Round

High School Football Playoff Scores &#8211; Quarterfinal Round

Round 3 (quarterfinal round) of the Louisiana high school football playoffs have arrived.

Here is a look at all games involving teams in and around Acadiana.

Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Regional Round - November 25th

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)
5 Zachary at 4 Southside
2 Neville at 10 Westgate

 

DIVISION II (Non-Select)
4 North Desoto at 28 Breaux Bridge
2 West Feliciana at 23 North Vermilion

 

DIVISION III (Non-Select)
3 Union Parish at 11 Patterson
7 Amite at 18 Berwick

 

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
5 Haynesville at 4 Basile

 

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)
8 Carencro at 1 Warren Easton

 

DIVISION II (Select)
8 Madison Prep at 1 St. Thomas More
6 Lafayette Christian at 3 De La Salle
7 Archbishop Shaw at 2 Teurlings Catholic

 

DIVISION III (Select)
6 Episcopal at 3 Notre Dame

 

DIVISION IV (Select)
1 Vermilion Catholic at 9 Southern Lab
15 Opelousas Catholic at 10 Ascension Catholic

 

