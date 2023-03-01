JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A man from Houston, Texas, is behind bars after police say he took them on a high speed chase down Interstate 10.

Why did 33-year-old Marc Anthony Stewart try to speed away from police? Well, the clear plastic bag containing marijuana deputies say was on the front driver's seat could have had something to do with it.

I-10 Acadia Jeff Davis Parish Line, Google Maps/Google Streetview I-10 Acadia Jeff Davis Parish Line, Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

On Friday, February 24, deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office were called to assist a traffic stop. When they jumped onto I-10 eastbound at milepost 54, a gray Chevrolet Malibu sped past them at 94 miles per hour. The speed limit in that stretch of the interstate is 70 mph.

Just a few miles later, officers say Stewart's car hit well above the century mark, accelerating to 113 miles per hour, cutting off vehicles and forcing them off the interstate and into the median. Eventually, the car's speed went all the way up to 128 mph.

Stewart's car did not come to a stop until milepost 76 in Acadia Parish when he drove into the ditch at the exit ramp and Jasmine Road. That's where he was taken into custody by Jennings Police and where deputies say they noticed the marijuana bag.

Stewart faces the following charges: Speeding, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, and Possession of Marijuana.

