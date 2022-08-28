Hilarious – Baseball Video Glitches at Worst Possible Time

This is the kind of story that the immature among us will find hilarious. Those of us who claim to have some modicum of decency will simply feel embarrassed in public and probably laugh our heads off about it in private.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Twins were getting spanked by the Texas Rangers. The final score was 7-0 but the game isn't what the baseball world is talking about this morning.

Most Major League Baseball fandom is discussing the emotional tribute piece that the Twins presented during the game. The team was celebrating the Twins' victory in the World Series in 1991. Dan Gladden was a key part of that team and in fact, he was inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.

Yesterday's tribute was supposed to honor that team but unfortunately due to a technical issue the video "got stuck" and it left Dan Gladden, or at least his image in a very compromised position. See for yourself.

Oh. My. God. To quote the late Jack Buck, I don't believe what I just saw. As you might imagine the Twitterverse was quick to pounce on the technical error in the most humorous ways ever.

One commenter suggested that "Gladden really appeared to be enjoying his trip around the bases". While yet another quipped, "he seems very excited" while still another wanted to know if Gladden was a "pull hitter". Then there was the reply from one Twitter user who summed it up by saying.

I just hope Dan Gladden has a sense of humor. Lord knows he did nothing wrong to receive this kind of unwanted attention but you can bet he'll be asked about it every time he sits down for an interview.

And I am sure the fact that Gladden was a fixture in the Twins broadcast booth for more than 20 years will give his cohorts and contemporaries plenty of fodder for those after-the-game conversations where "interesting moments" are always discussed.

It just goes to show you, that you never know when the Internet is going to give you your 15 minutes of fame and for what reason you're going to earn it. Fortunately for Dan Gladden, he's already become famous through baseball, except now he'll be just as infamous for baseball too.