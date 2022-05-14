Historical Crimes With Ties To Louisiana

Get our free mobile app

Some of the most famous crimes in American history actually have surprising ties to Louisiana. According to the FBI website, there are six famous cases and criminals with ties to Louisiana. Here are three of those stories. If someone says famous criminals and Louisiana, you're first thought would probably be Bonnie & Clyde.

Bonnie Parker & Clyde Barrow

Bonnie Parker & Clyde Barrow were both from destitute families in Dallas Texas during the depression era. Their crime spree lasted a mere 21 months, but has echoed through history for almost 100 years now. They were famously gunned down in an ambush outside of Gibsland Louisiana May 23rd, 1934

Krupp Diamond Theft

The Krupp Diamond, now known as the Elizabeth Taylor Diamond, was a massive blue-white stone that weighed more than 33 carats. It was surrounded by two smaller baguette-shaped diamonds on either side. It was valued at about $275,000 in 1959, which is $266,756.29 in 2022 dollars. It was owned by Vera Krupp, a German actress who became an American baroness. It was stolen by three suspects who were subsequently chased across the country by the FBI. John William Hagenson, a fugitive wanted in connection with a similar robbery in California was tracked down and arrested in Bossier City, Louisiana

The Brady Gang

Not long after John Dillinger was killed in 1945, Alfred Brady, James Dalhover, and Clarence Lee Shaffer, Jr., formed what you might call the beginning of organized crime. It also made them the most wanted men in America. The 3 men were responsible for 150 holdups and robberies and at least one murder between late1935 and April 1936. Although most of their activity took place north of us, throughout Ohio, Indiana and Maine, after learning they were suspected of having killed Anderson Indiana policeman Frank Levy, they decided to flee to New Orleans, Louisiana, and stayed there about a week.

